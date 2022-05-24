The countdown is 10 days to the Oelwein Celebration weekend, June 3-5. Here is a rundown of events and it looks like there will be something for everyone.
Friday evening, June 3, there will be food and craft vendors, a beer tent, and bands playing at Oelwein City Park. It is “Country Night” with Shawn M. Ster playing at 5 p.m. and Jake McVey at 8:30 p.m. Persons wishing to volunteer their time should call Kimberly Pont, 319-283-0473.
Saturday, June 4, the parade lineup is 9 a.m. behind Ace Hardware, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. There is a $10 entry fee for those entering a float for judging, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place. Contact Anthony Ricchio, 319-509-0510 for these entries. Grand Marshals are Doug and Susan McFarlane.
Following the parade, at City Park:
At noon, a flag raising, and National Anthem will signal the start of events for the day. Selected fourth graders will read their essays.
Saturday park activities include bands, food, crafts, beer, inflatables, raffle drawings, bingo (11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday), and Iowa National Guard rock wall. Bean bag tournament registration is at noon with bags tossing at 1 p.m.
Stage entertainment includes the music of Ritchie Lee & the Fabulous 50s at 11 a.m.; Hypnotist Tim Roth at 2:30 p.m. RuggedPRO Wrestling begins with bell time at 4 p.m. It’s a family-friendly free event, bring your own chairs or VIP tickets $10 – limited seating.
An evening of live music featuring three tribute bands starts at 6 p.m. with Jett Threatt (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts music), followed by Rolling Thunder (music of AC/DC), and SuperKnot (tribute to Black Sabbath) wrapping up the night. The band will pause for fantastic fireworks at 10 p.m. and then play until 11:30.
Sunday, June 5, the Oelwein Fire Department will host breakfast 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station.
At City Park, a Sunday worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Army National Guard Chaplain Tim Hadley delivering the message.
The Bill Riley Talent Search begins at 1 p.m. with check in at noon. This show is an opportunity for area residents to watch young Iowans ages 2-21 perform a variety of talents on their path to State Fair competition and prizes. Youth interested in participating in this talent show may contact Kimberly Pont, 319-283-0473.
There is also a sprouts/seniors bean bag tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday, with registration at noon.
Without a doubt, the Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc. committee has put in a lot of work to come up with events everyone can enjoy. They are hoping the weekend is well-attended. The committee suggests clubs and organizations that keep track of volunteer hours may want to donate some time during the three-days of events. It will be an opportunity to give back and have fun while doing so. Persons may also want to thank the committee for their continued efforts. Members include Deb Ameling, treasurer, Barbara Rundle, secretary, Shawn Bentley, Matt and Karen Nelson, Mike Perez, Eric Stanek and Shawn Ster.
Oelwein Lions will again be greeting visitors at the gate and accepting donations, some of which will go toward renovation of the airplane at the park.
The final committee meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Oelwein City Park and volunteers are welcome at this time. Set up will be Thursday and Friday and the committee could use your help. Persons may also donate to the annual Celebration, by sending tax deductible contributions to Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc, Box 44, Oelwein Iowa 50662.