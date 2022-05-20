The Oelwein Aquatic Center webpage is doing a countdown to opening day for the pool, Saturday, May 28 – only seven days to go for the summer swimming season.
Countless hours have gone into getting the pool prepped for opening day. During the United Way Day of Caring on May 13, volunteers cleaned the pool and new speakers were installed.
This week on Friday, Parks Department lead Nate Weidemann gave it one more sweep with the power washer before filling it up.
“Once kids see the water in the pool, the anticipation starts building,” said Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. “We are hoping for another great season. Our staff is hired and ready to go. There’s a new basketball hoop feature in the shallow portion of the pool that I think the younger kids will like. We also expanded fencing around the northeast part of the building to make an outdoor area to host events like birthday parties.”
Season passes can be purchased in advance at Oelwein City Hall. A family season pass is $150 for up to five members, and $5 more for each additional family member. Single passes for adults are $70 each, and youth passes, 17 years old and younger are $40. A nanny pass is $40. All children under age seven must be accompanied by a responsible person at least 14 years old. Persons can also just pay as they go at a rate of $4 per day for all ages. Open swim hours are noon to 7 p.m. Red Cross swim lessons are also available for $30. Persons with questions, can contact the aquatic center, 319-238-8183 or city hall, 319-283-5440.