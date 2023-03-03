In a common effort to be included in any forthcoming decisions regarding the installation of Navigator’s Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline, a cohort of five northeast Iowa county supervisors boards have banded together and have hired an attorney to assist them.
The five counties currently part of the union include Bremer, Butler, Delaware, Emmet and Floyd.
“It’s going to be a more realistic, more responsible way of spending money through a collaborative effort just because we don’t have to do all of our own work. Basically they’re doing the same work for all of us,” Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs explained, Radio Iowa reported. “I think that’s going to work well for us because we’re counties of similar size and the pipeline would potentially be looking at going through all of us.”
As their first order of business, the group, which plans to file a petition to intervene to ensure they will be included in future discussions involving the Navigator project, retained Des Moines attorney Timothy Whipple to guide their efforts.
“His representation is to assist with the drafting of any future ordinances and whatever representation we might need in Utility Board hearings,” Helmrichs observed.
The group’s petition, meanwhile, is “not an ordinance, but it allows us to be in Utility Board hearings and be able to have, basically, a seat at the table,” explained Helmrichs, according to the Radio Iowa report. “We’re working on getting an inspector — this is in our petition to intervene, that if we need more than one and definitely we would need more than one. In past history, if you needed one, they were 10 miles down the line and that’s not OK for our landowners.”
As currently envisioned, the Heartland Greenway pipeline would pass through 33 of Iowa’s 99 counties and collect carbon emissions from various ethanol and fertilizer plants along its route through several states, including Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. The pipeline would end in Illinois, where the captured carbon would be held underground.
Given that Navigator’s proposed route in Iowa would affect as many as 80 property owners in Delaware County, Helmrichs emphasized her goal in taking this action was to keep the project’s impact on landowners and ordinary citizens in the forefront of the decision-making process.
“We really feel it’s important to keep doing what we can for our landowners that will be affected, and ultimately this will affect everybody because it’s a land use issue. It’s a right to own your own property and not be fearful of what’s going to happen to it,” she said, Radio Iowa reported.