Throwback Jack, a northeast Iowa country variety band covering artists up to the 1990s, will be playing from 6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Oelwein Coliseum. They cover the hits of Garth Brooks, Brooks and Dunn, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline and many more. Formed in 2021, they have played at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo, 106.5 Corn Country Fest and opened for Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Members of Throwback Jack have shared the stage with Kansas, Styx, 38 Special, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins and others.
Country cover band playing at Coliseum Sept. 9
Mira Schmitt-Cash
