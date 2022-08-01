Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — Area residents came forward Monday encouraging the Fayette County Board of Supervisors to create a county ordinance opposing plans for a carbon dioxide (CO2) capture pipeline that is planned to go through rural areas of the county including close proximity to Fairbank.

Jeff Milks of Oelwein said he would like to see the supervisors take a stand by creating an ordinance against the pipeline. He noted that the corporations behind the pipeline construction use eminent domain to take over sections of farmland and property owners don’t have the right to say “no.” Milks later said the premise of eminent domain should be for the benefit of better roads and bridges, that improve the public good. This use of eminent domain is for the enrichment of a private corporation, in his opinion. “Laws at the state level that should be in place do not exist,” he said.

