WEST UNION — Area residents came forward Monday encouraging the Fayette County Board of Supervisors to create a county ordinance opposing plans for a carbon dioxide (CO2) capture pipeline that is planned to go through rural areas of the county including close proximity to Fairbank.
Jeff Milks of Oelwein said he would like to see the supervisors take a stand by creating an ordinance against the pipeline. He noted that the corporations behind the pipeline construction use eminent domain to take over sections of farmland and property owners don’t have the right to say “no.” Milks later said the premise of eminent domain should be for the benefit of better roads and bridges, that improve the public good. This use of eminent domain is for the enrichment of a private corporation, in his opinion. “Laws at the state level that should be in place do not exist,” he said.
Devyn Hall of the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, Iowa City, also spoke to the board saying, “It doesn’t feel the companies are in it for the good of Iowa. It’s dangerous. I have heard stories of property owners traumatized by a company that comes in and just takes over.”
Supervisor Janell Bradley told the speakers that what they were saying was based on opinions that really need to be backed up by facts.
“I really would like to see some facts,” she said.
Hall said she could provide some facts, adding that the amount of money the pipeline costs would be substantially more than property tax relief that might be extended to landowners.
Supervisor Jeanine Tellin said she fully understands the concerns of the people, having gone through similar times with two pipeline constructions through her farmland.
“They do fly over every week to check for leaks and ruptures,” she said.
Milks said he is concerned that this pipeline runs at a much higher pressure and that if ruptured, persons would only have about 10 minutes to evacuate. Not enough time to even call EMS for help, he said.
“This is what I mean with supporting facts,” Bradley said. “That might be the maximum pressure, but it might not run at that all the time.” She said Milks was presenting a worst-case scenario. “We do not have the power to change eminent domain. You need to talk to state legislators for that,” she added.
Hall said she thinks it is time to take action because the pipeline companies are not going away.
”It’s a very scary thing. Our last line of defense is to get an ordinance in place,” Hall said.
Tellin sympathized, “I understand your concern. We went through this ourselves and they did increase the pressure on the pipeline. I don’t know the legal way around it. I’m not an attorney.” She said a public forum would be held at the Oelwein Coliseum on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at noon. She encouraged everyone to attend.
Milks said it is important to have a letter of opposition or ordinance in place before the forum in order to stay ahead of the pipeline companies.
Bradley said she would like to see a petition from constituents and Hall said they could get one.
Ron Woods, a Fairbank businessman, said the proposed pipeline is supposed to go through near Fairbank, within about 3,000 feet of the ethanol plant. He said, as far as he knows, everything gained from the pipeline is going to corporations far away from Fairbank.
“If it’s going through our area, we should see some benefit from it, but I don’t think we will. That’s all I’m looking for. If you can do it (make an ordinance in opposition), then you should do it,” Woods said.
Fairbank Councilwoman Tammy Erickson spoke up, “I would say that the whole (Fairbank) council would be against it. It looks like big profits for big corporations.”
Lou Bishop, a West Union area farmer said he has not seen where this type of technology has proven beneficial to the public. “I think you should take a stance,” he told the supervisors.
A Fayette resident also said she absolutely objects to the proposed pipeline going through any part of the county. “I would encourage you to support an ordinance. I have not talked to a single person that is in favor of this,” she said.
Milks said the ICCI would move forward with providing facts and petitions. “But I’ve got to say, we’ve got to look awfully hard to find people in favor (of the pipeline),” he said.
Hall asked if the board would be considering action. Tellin said if she sends up her facts, the board can look then over and move forward from there.
The Waverly Democrat reported the Bremer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to file a letter of opposition with the Iowa Utilities Board regarding a proposed carbon capture pipeline, which is projected to run through the county among other areas in the state.