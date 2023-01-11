Group benefits specialist Brian Huinker of Midwest Group Benefits provided the Fayette County Supervisors with an update Monday regarding insurance rates for the next fiscal year.
With an expected 8% increase due to inflation and after experiencing a higher dollar amount of claims in the last year, Huinker reported that the overall rate for insurance will be 15.77% higher than the previous year. While the supervisors were disappointed that an increase in insurance rates is necessary, there was much agreement that Fayette County has great employee benefits as compared to other counties. They also noted employee pay increases have not happened in a few years.
Various options and scenarios are possible to account for the rate increase. The supervisors are working to make a final decision while considering employee costs, taxpayer costs by way of budgeted monies, and the future state of the county employee health benefits plan.
A few options were nixed from consideration, such as moving away from Wellmark to another carrier and increasing employee deductibles. Both will remain the same.
No final decisions were made as to what costs will be increased by or to whom. Instead, the supervisors requested Huinker create a few scenarios in order for the supervisors to get a better understanding of the impact any increase will have on employees and on the county budget. The scenarios will be mulled over and considered when the Supervisors and Huinker meet again Thursday, Jan. 12.
Earlier, Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) coordinator Sarah Wennes and Associate Program Director Melody Kosobucki from Riverview Center provided an overview of the services their organization provides to the community.
Along with legal and medical services for primary and secondary sexual assault survivors, the organization provides clothing for victims, offers help with monthly bills in order to allow victims time to heal and get back on their feet, and acts as advocates for those affected by sexual assault. In addition, sexual violence prevention and intervention programs are offered at schools.
The Supervisors will take these services into account when finalizing the budget in the coming weeks. It was noted that additional funding is provided to Riverview Center from the Iowa Attorney General’s office as well as through private funding.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) representatives provided a copy of their proposed updated guidelines for services and eligibility. Karen Henry, county assistance program director, spoke regarding the assistance NEICAC provides including medical services, gas and utilities assistance, clothing vouchers to local thrift stores, homelessness assistance, and burial/funeral cost assistance.
Henry indicated the majority of applications received are for assistance with funeral costs. The Board of Supervisors will next set a date for a public hearing regarding the proposed updated ordinance. NEICAC’s funding request will also be discussed as budgets are being set for the next fiscal year.
In addition to his weekly update, County Engineer Joel Fantz provided a copy of the county’s established snow removal policy for the newly elected supervisors to have as reference.
Fantz reported that the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office work closely together during any winter weather to communicate the safety of county roads. Any pertinent information regarding the safety or status of road conditions is posted to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, for compensation board, insurance, and additional budget discussions. The next regularly scheduled supervisors’ meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.