WEST UNION — At least two Fayette County supervisors and three city officials who visited with them Monday have different ideas of what is fair when it comes to funding the sheriff’s dispatching service.
Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin and Vice Chair Janell Bradley voiced support for continuing to have the three cities of West Union, Fayette and Oelwein pay an annual fee based on their populations. They both also talked about expanding the fee model beyond the cities.
Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger urged the county to use countywide property taxes to fund the dispatch service, which is also used by non-incorporated areas across the county that do not currently pay additional fees for it. He met with West Union and Fayette administrators last week and they agree with that message, he said.
Mulfinger presented the supervisors with a letter stating the city’s position and asking the county to steer away from the contracted fee model that is not “fair or equitable.”
“The City of Oelwein wants the Supervisors to reconsider their position on contracts and move the dispatch service to a tax levy that is paid across the county,” Mulfinger says in the letter. “The City of Oelwein thanks Fayette County for their time and transparency throughout this process.
The letter also says Oelwein taxpayers paid the same amount in taxes as non-Oelwein taxpayers from 1973-2021 despite the city operating its own dispatch service in that time. They also paid for radio upgrades without assistance from the 911 Board or the county and they would be asked to pay additional tax if the county bonds for updates needed in the rest of the county.
West Union and Fayette have been paying fees to the county for the service for years. The city of Oelwein agreed to pay a fee this year with the caveat that a different funding model be considered. Oelwein closed its dispatch center this year.
The county should be considering contracted fees for all communities, Bradley said, stressing the issue is not limited to the trio of cities. Aside from the additional $160,000 estimated cost of the sheriff’s dispatch center taking on Oelwein’s calls, the county is facing the prospect of a $7.6 million upgrade to its emergency communication infrastructure.
“What everyone’s paying right now is not going to cover it,” she said.
In explaining her position supporting per capita fees, Tellin said that years ago the county and communities established a $10 per capita fee for the county to provide enforcement coverage in communities without their own departments.
“I would like to see something like that also done with this dispatch,” she said, adding that, “we are going to get together with the cities help them understand that there has to be a per capita rate for each city to help cover us. I think that’s the fair way to do it as opposed to just throwing on taxes.”
Mulfinger responded that while Oelwein “provides additional calls to your dispatch center, we also pay a lion’s share of the taxes in the county because we are a large part of the county.”
Tellin then said: “We’ve also been informed that Oelwein may be coming to us for a donation or whatever toward a fire truck that’s likely to be purchased. So that’s an additional expense that we’re looking at also. We have a lot of things in front of us to draw money ... so this is not the only thing on our plate that concerns funding,”
The fees should be set far enough ahead so cities can include them in their next budgets, Bradley said.
Bradley justified the fees as fair because cities have more calls for service.
“Just because of the nature of there being businesses in small towns that a fair amount — I know I’m going to get killed by the media for this statement — crime goes along with towns because of the nature of homes being close together, there being businesses. So to say all of that all of that is already included already in our taxes I don’t think that is a fair statement.”
The amount of taxation being paid now by cities covers the sheriff’s staff, building and utilities, she said. Dispatching for Oelwein is an additional expense.
“I don’t know how I would justify that to the taxpayers that we should just eat all of that without it being somehow shared amongst everyone instead of just saying it’s just a tax hike,” she said.
West Union administrator Aimee Johansen said its dispatching fee is going from $3 per capita to $4 for 2022-23.
“It’s hard enough for us to do this contract that we have,” she said. “I mean we have five police officers that we are paying for. Our general fund is just getting heavily used. So to increase this anymore is going to be hard to absorb.”
Fayette City Administrator Kris McGrane said the city supports upgrading the communications infrastructure and expressed concern for law enforcement personnel being out of contact in certain parts of the county. He also agreed with Mulfinger that such investments benefit everyone in the county, not just those who have had direct interaction with police, fire and other emergency services.
Mulfinger gave the supervisors each a copy of a memorandum stating the city of Oelwein’s position.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a 1-year lease for a new location in Oelwein for Juvenile Court Services. Its at a mall on the north end of town. The current location is in the Oelwein Plaza that is expected to be torn down. The rent is $400 monthly.
- Approved a $22,735 contract to update the surveillence at the courthouse.
- Voted 3-0 to recommend the DNR approve a construction permit for a confined feeding operation in Clermont Township designated as the Mark Nelson Home Site. The property owner is BKC Vista LLC. The new hog building will have a capacity of 3,506 animal units. The Turkey River is 3.5 miles southwest of the site.
At its next meeting, the board anticipates be setting a public hearing soon for an updated solar ordinance.