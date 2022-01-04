The Fayette County Board of Supervisors and city of Oelwein officials will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, to discuss emergency dispatch services.
Representatives of the cities of Fayette and West Union are likely to attend as well.
As of July 1, the city turned over dispatch duties to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The issue over how to fund the operation of the centralized dispatch service long-term has continued ever since between Fayette County’s cities and its Board of Supervisors. Oelwein leaders advocate for a countywide levy so all county taxpayers share the load equally. Supervisors have supported charging Oelwein, West Union and Fayette fees for the service on top of the existing taxes funding the Sheriff’s Office.
In the contract approved by the Oelwein and the County, the city agreed to pay $22,000 for this first year of services with the caveat that the county would explore a different way to fund the county service.
The county’s only other two cities with their own police departments also pay fees for the dispatch service.
The city of Fayette paid the county $5,480.63 for in July for dispatching services for this fiscal year. Its contract with the county is to increase 3% annually.
The city of West Union paid the county $8,701 in July for dispatch services.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has expanded it’s dispatch staff from seven to eight to handle the additional workload from Oelwein.
The Iowa 911 Council has to date committed $284,694.45 in matching funds to help pay for the physical consolidation of the Fayette County and Oelwein dispatch services.