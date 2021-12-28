Citing the expense to Fayette County, the Board of Supervisors on Monday approved terminating the dispatch agreement between the county and the city of Oelwein effective June 30, 2022.
Supervisors also agreed to further discussion about future funding options at a 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, meeting with representatives of Oelwein, West Union and Fayette. These are the only communities in the county with stand-alone police departments and they all pay fees to the county for dispatch services.
At the supervisors’ regular meeting on Monday, members of the Oelwein City Council, Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore, Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan and Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, attended along with representatives from the cities of West Union and Fayette.
Among their concerns, Oelwein representatives cited fairness to city taxpayers and the lack of communication from the supervisors regarding the termination.
“The concern is that the supervisors did not inform any party that they planned to terminate and we had to find out through the agenda,” Mulfinger told the Oelwein Daily Register on Tuesday. “All communication on this subject has stopped from the county since October.”
With talks set to continue on the funding issue, terminating the contract is just a formality, said Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher. It needed to happen now so the cities and the county have enough time to figure a cost for the service in their next year’s budgets.
COMMITTEE SCRUBBED IN JULY
City officials had been meeting in person with the supervisors at least once a month through late September about dispatch service funding. But that was not the way the county and Oelwein agreed in the contract that went into effect July 1 to address the funding issue. A committee was supposed to be formed to provide a recommendation by Dec. 1.
“We had agreed that we did not need a committee, but once the supervisors stopped communicating, the city of Oelwein, West Union and Fayette wanted a committee formed,” Mulfinger said on Tuesday.
At the July 12 board meeting, the supervisors and city officials informally decided instead to have Mulfinger research and discuss options with the supervisors. No vote was taken. Mulfinger, who met with the supervisors again in August and September, also talked about updating the other cities about the ongoing discussions.
Board Chair Jeanine Tellin said at the July meeting: “We could probably say no to a committee, I would think, and just come up with options, proposals, and go forward from there, figure out what’s best for everyone involved.”
The committee language in the contract says: “Fayette County and the City of Oelwein agree to the formation of a committee to explore future funding options for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center. For example, consideration of funding the center through the emergency management levy. The committee will be comprised of, at minimum, a representative of Fayette County and the cities of Oelwein, West Union, and Fayette. This committee, if agreed to by the cities of West Union and Fayette, will be tasked with providing a potential funding recommendation no later than December 1, 2021.”
COVERING THE COSTS
County officials assert that the existing contract does not cover the additional expenses caused by Oelwein. City officials advocate that city and non-incorporated areas be taxed the same for the dispatch operations.
The current agreement has Oelwein paying the county $22,000 fee for one year dispatch services.
“That won’t cover the cost,” Supervisor Janell Bradley said at the meeting. “The agreement was designed to be only one year. This is a notice that we don’t want to go on with this for another year.”
While part of Monday’s discussion turned to call loads — the Sheriff’s Office says 33% of law enforcement calls it receives are for Oelwein — the dispatch service work loads go beyond that. There are also daily operational communications and tasks done by dispatchers.
The Sheriff’s Office has recently hired an eighth dispatcher to help handle it all, Fisher told the Daily Register on Tuesday. That was actually the fourth new dispatcher hired this year, as between June and October, three dispatchers also had left the county’s employ. The county had to increase wages to attract and retain dispatchers, he said.
A difference is service levels outside of emergency calls exists between the three cities, Fisher said on Tuesday. Oelwein requires more of those daily operational tasks than the other two.
That, however, is a point of contention.
“The contracts for all of the communities are very similar, with just a few additional items in the Oelwein contract,” Logan told the Daily Register on Tuesday. “Those items are based more on our being on a separate radio system and having some different procedures to our operations.”
With the $22,000 contract, the city is paying less for the same amount of work done than it did when it was budgeting $326,000 toward operating its own dispatch center, according to Fisher.
He’s hoping all parties will be able to work out an equitable funding model for the service.
DOUBLE TAXATION
Oelwein officials at Monday’s meeting opposed their citizens paying an extra fee on top of county taxes for emergency services.
“The city of Oelwein is concerned that Fayette County is continuing to look into a contract for only three cities in the county to provide dispatching,” Mulfinger told the supervisors. “The city of Oelwein has concerns over a contract. Oelwein signed a one-year contract knowing that Fayette County would make a goodwill effort to incorporate this cost into the general tax levy.”
He suggested that the dispatch service be paid through a tax levy that would be shared across the county.
“Oelwein residents still pay a tax rate that includes funds for the Sheriff ’s Office and dispatch. Charging an additional rate is double-taxation of our community members and businesses,” he said.
West Union City Administrator Aime Johansen expressed support that costs be shared across the county.
“West Union has to pay just because they have their own police,” she said.
Supervisors need to recognize the existing funding model is neither fair nor adequate to operate an improved dispatch center, according Oelwein officials.
“I believe the key point to this process is that Oelwein is asking that the county provide the dispatch service to all entities in the county equally,” Logan told the Register on Tuesday. “Oelwein provided a dispatch center for 30 years. This relieved the extra workload for the county. During those years, today, and moving forward, our community members, the community members of Fayette, and the community members of West Union pay the same tax to the county, for the County Dispatch Center, that other county residents do. To charge an additional fee to the populated areas is not equitable.
“The City of Oelwein has asked the board of supervisors to keep this in mind as they make the decision to fund this County Dispatch Center at the level needed to provide an effective and efficient service to all members of the county.”
Mulfinger said: “The county is failing to recognize that with an improved center, every resident of the county is benefiting ... If the county needs more money, they need to tax like every other government entity.
“The board was listening to the potential for a tax in earlier conversations, but now they seem to be against it.”