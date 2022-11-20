Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dairy Quiz Bowl Team 2022

Fayette County 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team and Coaches, seated from left: Coaches Kathleen Scott, Peggy Sparrgrove and Louis Hamlett. In back from left, Harley Baumler, Dillion Sparrgrove and Adam Scott.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Northeast Iowa and Fayette County 4-H were well represented at the National Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 4 — 5.

Team members included Fayette County 4-H members Louis Hamlett, Aurora; Dillion Sparrgrove, West Union; Adam Scott, Westgate; and Harley Baumler, Waucoma. The team was coached by Kathleen Scott, Molly Ihde, and Peggy Sparrgrove.

