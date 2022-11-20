Northeast Iowa and Fayette County 4-H were well represented at the National Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 4 — 5.
Team members included Fayette County 4-H members Louis Hamlett, Aurora; Dillion Sparrgrove, West Union; Adam Scott, Westgate; and Harley Baumler, Waucoma. The team was coached by Kathleen Scott, Molly Ihde, and Peggy Sparrgrove.
The contest consisted of a 50-question written test taken on Friday night to seat the teams. On Saturday morning the competition began with four-member teams from their respective states answering five multiple answer questions.
After the two competing teams were done with this part of the session the lightning round began. This portion of the round consisted of 20 questions which were answered by the first person to buzz in. This was a double elimination contest.
On Saturday evening a banquet was held to present the awards. At this time the Fayette County team was recognized as placing second in the Scenario Contest. This contest was held prior to the Quiz Bowl which was a scenario that was based on farm management decisions that needed to be implemented to improve performance of the cows.
The contest was held in conjunction with the North American International Livestock Exposition, NAILE. The youth were able to visit the dairy barns to see the dairy cattle, some of which had Iowa connections. While in Louisville the 4-H members visited the Louisville Slugger Museum and Churchill Downs to watch some horse races.
Fayette County offers any 4-H youth interested in participating in state Dairy Quiz Bowl the opportunity to join the teams. There are junior, intermediate, and senior divisions that can participate in the Iowa Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held in June. Contact Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator to share your interest in joining dairy quiz bowl or for more information.