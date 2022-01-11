Last week, MercyOne declared on social media that it’s being overwhelmed as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are rising across Iowa. The medical provider pleaded for people to get vaccinated or get booster shots.
Also last week, Fayette County Public Health issued a news release saying the more contagious Omicron variant is here, cases are spiking and area hospitals are worried.
This week, at the Fayette Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, its chair, Jeanine Tellin, said its legal counsel is advising the board to not pursue federal vaccine mandate and masking requirements scheduled to take effect on Feb. 9. A ruling regarding the issue is pending from the U.S. Supreme Court.
A gathering of Sheriff’s Office employees and other members of the public making up the audience at the meeting, “exclaimed relief at the announcement,” reported the Union Echo Leader.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers and Sheriff Marty Fisher expressed opposition to the mandate, according to the report.
In terms of vaccination, Fayette County trails the state and most of its neighboring counties. Of people 12 years and older 60.2% are vaccinated. The only bordering counties lower are Allamakee (60.1%) and Clayton (53.2%). The state rate is 68.1%.
Of those 65 years and older, 90.6% in Fayette County are fully vaccinated, however, which is higher than six of of the eight bordering counties. Only Bremer (91.2%) and Winneshiek (93.3%) are higher The state rate is 91.5%
The COVID-19 death toll in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is now at 59, according to the latest figures available from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A Daily Register review of county records show 32 deaths linked to COVID-19 in 2021. The deadliest month was January with 10, followed by October (six), November (five), December (four), September (three), May (two) and August (one), and February (one).
Most of those who passed were in theirs 80s and 90s, the youngest was 40 and the oldest was 97. Their hometowns were also scattered throughout the county.
According to a state news release issued on Friday, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts has submitted a notice that Iowa will not be adopting or enforcing the mandate.
“Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the Covid-19 vaccine or testing,” Roberts said. “But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa has concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”
Reynolds has been a vocal opponent of the federal mandate and applauded Roberts, the news release said.
“We are going to continue to protect the freedoms and liberties of Iowans,” she said. “The Biden Administration continues to ignore the constitutional rights afforded to all Americans, which our country was built on. Instead, they’d rather dictate health care decisions and eliminate personal choice, causing our businesses and employees to suffer and exacerbating our workforce shortage.”
Iowa’s unemployment rate as of November was 3.7%, which was lower than the national rate of 4.2% at the time, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The number of unemployed Iowans fell to 61,600, a drop of 3,200 between October and November.
The labor force participation rate was 66.8%.
In Fayette County, the total number of people with nonfarm employment dropped from 7,500 in October to 7,400 in November, according to Iowa Workforce data. The job losses were all in service-providing businesses.