The Fayette County Supervisors will host a public hearing regarding a proposed budget amendment on Monday, Aug. 29. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. The proposal includes taking out approximately $739,640 from the Capital Projects Fund for the construction of a multi-storage facility at the Fayette County Law Enforcement Center.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher had been transferring any remaining monies from his annual budget into the fund for the past four years. At 60-by-90 feet the proposed structure would provide additional space for Sheriff’s Office vehicles and equipment currently parked outside year-round in the elements, over-flow from the evidence room, and additional supplies. The detached structure would be constructed on the southwest side of the law enforcement center.