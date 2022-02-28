WEST UNION — Cities with their own police forces will again make payments to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for dispatching services, but a long-term solution is still in play.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved by a 3-0 vote setting up an advisory board to use the formula by Winneshiek County to determine the annual fees for calls for service through Fayette County Dispatch.
Instead of establishing payment projected by that formula for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the following annual contract fees effective July 1:
• Oelwein $25,000.
• West Union $8,962.
• Fayette $5,480.63.
Both actions were proposed by Supervisor Janell Bradley.
The supervisors took the votes after a discussion with city officials, including Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore who said the county has the cities “over the barrel” considering the late stage of municipal budgeting processes. He said the city has wanted to have discussions on this topic throughout the year.
The Winneshiek County formula was presented at the meeting by Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher. It determines how much each city would pay toward $554,092 in operational costs for the dispatch service. Payments totaling $10,608 from privately owned ambulance services are already deducted from the overall cost.
To determine a city’s payment, the formula uses the percentage of property tax paid by the city into the county general fund and the percentage of total law enforcement calls for service from the city. The payment derived from this formula for Oelwein is $83,277 over what it paid for this fiscal year. West Union and Fayette would also pay more than they are currently.
Using projections based on the past six months, Oelwein’s payment would be $105,277, followed by West Union at $22,164 and Fayette at $11,082.
Together, the three cities account for just over 30% of the general fund, according to Fisher’s hand-out to the supervisors and city officials.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said Oelwein is already facing a drop in its tax base and such a payment would need to be made up through cuts in city services. On the other hand, it would translate into an increase the county’s urban tax by only cents.
“The $100,000 is extremely significant in our budget,” he said.
Oelwein’s regular taxable valuation for 2022-23 fell by about $7.94 million from the 2021-22 valuation. The county’s property tax base is about $17.5 million larger for its 2022-23 budget.
Supervisors maintained that the annual fees are a more equitable way to pay for the service, compared to increasing the county’s taxes on rural taxpayers as well.
“If we put it on the levy, then everybody is not being taxed as the same rate, though. Rural will pay more,” Bradley said.
City officials raised questions about what would constitute a call for service.
“If we are going to be billed per call for service, if an officer goes back six times that’s one call because they are investigating that particular issue,” said DeVore. “It shouldn’t be six calls we are being billed for.”
Fayette City Administrator Kris McGrane asked about his city getting credit toward the annual payment for actions it’s police department takes to lessen the workload on the county, such as having a 24/7 call service to connect residents with police officers.
“We’re probably the ones that use the dispatch center the least amount,” McGrane said.
Bradley said at $5,000, Fayette has been getting a bargain and welcomed the city to try to operate its own dispatch center on that amount.
Addressing why Oelwein discontinued its dispatch service, Police Chief Jeremy Logan said a key factor was the Fayette County 911 Board cut off funding three years ago for equipment upgrades.
Logan also said what is important is that all the parties have something in place so they all can move this issue forward.