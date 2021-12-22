WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors scheduled a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 10, on the proposal to enter into a General Obligation Road Improvement and Refunding Loan Agreement and to borrow money there under in the principal amount not to exceed $9,750,000.
Half of this amount is going to be refinanced for a savings of $270,000. This would be for the cost of the most recent major road improvement project that covered 23 miles of new paving.
The next round of improvement projects covers 29 miles of road and that cost will be paid with the other half of the borrowed money.
“We want to do this to take advantage of the low interest rate right now,” said County Engineer Joel Fantz.
Turkey River funding request
The board also met with Fayette County Economic Development Director Mallory Hanson who made a funding request for the Turkey River Recreational Corridor in the amount of $10,000 for the next fiscal year, the same amount the county gave for the current year.
The TRRC Board has requested a total contribution of $31,000 from all partner entities for activities to be carried out in fiscal year 2023.
Budget amended
The supervisors approved a county budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-2022. This was to include the American Rescue Funds in the budget and recent land acquisitions by the County Conservation Commission.
“The land acquisitions will not require any tax dollars,” Conservation Director Rod Marlatt said.
In other actions
• A county reprecincting worksheet was approved.
• The Homestead, Military and Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credit Applications were approved.
• The Construction Evaluation Resolution concerning the matrix for hog confinement buildings was approved.
• A Class C liquor license was approved for outdoor serve and Sunday sales for Pleasant Valley Sports Club and for Brick City Bar and Grill doing business as West Union Event Center.