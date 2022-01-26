Although Fayette County expects to collect more property tax money in the next fiscal year, a drop in commercial property valuations will slightly limit the increase.
The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 14, at the courthouse in West Union to present its proposed property tax levies for 2022-23. This is just one step in the county’s budget process. Once set, state law allows for the maximum levy rates to decrease, but not rise.
The proposed maximum combined General Services and General Supplemental tax levy rates is 5.09125 per $1,000 of valuation, which is the same as the current year. That is expected to raise $6,397,794 in revenue, which is 1.42% more than the current year because property valuations have risen.
The Rural Services levy rate would remain the same year-over-year at 3.25 per $1,000 valuation, according to the notice of public hearing. The levy is expected to raise $2,853,447, which is 4.89% more than the current year because of the rise in property valuations.
These rates will contribute roughly $9.25 million dollars to the county budget, which was about $35 million for this fiscal year. Aside from property taxes, counties receive funding from the state and federal governments as well as things such as licenses and permits, leasing county land, charges for services and more.
TAX BASE GROWS
Fayette County property in total is valued at about $1.9 billion, according to the latest assessments. Only about $1.26 billion of that is taxable because state law sets limits based on property use. For example, only about 54% of a residential property’s value is allowed to be taxed. The figure for agricultural land is roughly 89%.
Fayette County’s property tax base is about $17.5 million larger than last year, but it could have been even bigger had not the state required “equalization” of its commercial properties. According to the Assessor’s Office, commercial property total valuation dropped by 22 percent.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The Board of Supervisors at its regular Monday meeting on Jan. 24:
• Approved splitting the cost with the Fayette County E911 Service Board for a consultant’s services regarding upgrading the county’s public safety communications system. The agreement with MCM Professional is worth $160,050, and includes all staff hours, travel, printing of documentation, and insurances. The Board of Supervisors and the 911 Service Board will each be responsible for 50% of the costs.
• Approved a resolution on posting weight limits on “Fayette County structures.”
• Met with a representative of Midwest Group Benefits and learned that county health insurance rates will remain unchanged.
• Met with Paul Berland of RC & D, who requested funding for the agency and reported that American Rescue Plan funds can be used for projects such as the emergency communications system upgrade.
• Met with Sheriff Marty Fisher to review his proposed departmental budget.
• Approved a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Sam Schmitt Enterprises LTD doing business as Alpha Tavern.