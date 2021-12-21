Terminating the emergency services dispatch agreement between Fayette County and the city of Oelwein will be up for discussion and possibly a vote at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
The board's meeting agenda was released to the public on Tuesday morning this holiday week — it's generally sent out on Friday. The agenda includes the item "Possible approval of termination of dispatch agreement between Fayette County and the city of Oelwein."
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the second floor of the courthouse in West Union.
The Register asked Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin by email about the purpose of the agenda item and why the county would terminate the agreement.
"This will (be) discussed in an open session so you can hear all the discussion on Monday, December 27," she responded.
Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the city had not been contacted about the scheduled discussion.
"We have not been informed of their discussion on Monday," he said.
Tellin also said Tuesday afternoon she would reach out to the city.
Mulfinger additionally told the Register that the county had not reached out about the city's request for creation of a dispatch center advisory committee, and the supervisors continue to push forward with fee-based funding model. Mulfinger said that would be taxing city residents extra.
Oelwein and the county had reached the agreement in June to have the Sheriff's Office take over for the city's dispatch center as of July 1. The city shuttered it service and agreed to pay the county $22,000 for one fiscal year with the caveat that the county would explore ways other than the fee to fund the county service.
The cities of West Union and Fayette also pay fees for the county service.
The Sheriff's Office would need to add two dispatcher positions to handle the call load from Oelwein, Sheriff Marty Fisher said early last year when discussions about consolidating dispatch began to ramp up in February during county budget deliberations.
The supervisors are engaged in those annual deliberations for the next fiscal year now.
The city had been operating a dispatch center since 1973, but budget pressures, including lack of funding from the county 911 Board, contributed to its end, according to city officials during discussions last year with the supervisors.
The county is also faced with a decision about upgrading the county's emergency radio system. An estimate from the Fayette County Emergency 911 board put the price tag last February at about $7.6 million.