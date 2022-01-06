WEST UNION — City and county officials that met about emergency dispatch services funding Thursday morning agreed on at least one thing. They need more information.
Specifically, the Fayette County Board of Supervisors plans to explore whether it’s even possible to use an existing countywide levy that funds emergency management as a funding source for the Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch center. The supervisors will call another meeting with city representatives when they have more information.
At Thursday’s meeting, officials from Oelwein, Fayette and West Union urged the supervisors to use a countywide tax to fund dispatch center operations rather than the current arrangement that includes countywide property taxes and additional fees charged to the cities.
This ongoing discussion about funding dispatch dates back to the city of Oelwein shuttering its dispatch center on July 1 in favor of having the Sheriff’s Office operating one centralized dispatch center in the county. In doing that, Oelwein agreed to pay $22,000 to the county for dispatch services in the current fiscal year.
Also in this fiscal year, the city of Fayette paid the county $5,380.63 and West Union paid $8,701 for dispatch services.
Last year, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger had researched how various counties funded their dispatch services, reporting back to the supervisors that the arrangements varied widely. He suggested using the Emergency Management Agency levy as a fair way spread the cost to all county taxpayers rather than double-taxing those in cities. He brought that recommendation back up again Thursday.
City administrators present from Fayette and West Union supported the concept of a countywide tax rather than fees.
With a levy approach, the county would still be pulling more money from the cities just because of their larger population basis, Fayette City Administrator Kris McGrane said.
The cities are already carrying additional expenses, they noted.
By staffing their own police departments, cities are also taking on workloads that would otherwise fall to the county, said West Union City Administrator Aime Johansen.
Cities are required by law to either provide their own law enforcement of contract for it with the county sheriff, Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan suggested the issue has become unnecessarily complicated.
“Every resident in this county has their own dispatch center, it’s in the sheriff’s department,” he said. “That’s one of the benefits we get from paying taxes.”
But dissecting the expense caused by each community is counterproductive.
“I think we’re really getting into the weeds in trying to look at this,” Logan said.
He suggested they begin with the question,”What does the sheriff believe the new expense is and the increased cost to his department? And what would that look like per $1,000 evaluation throughout the county as a two-cent, three-cent add-on to the general services levy to make that happen? Maybe that is what you folks should be looking at instead of what does every call in Fayette cost? What does every call in Hawkeye cost?”
The increased costs would be “pennies on the dollar,” he said of going with a tax levy rather than fees.
Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin gave voice to opponents of that approach.
“I know that I’ve gotten a few concerned calls from the rural residents that do not want this to happen and they’re basically saying they think Oelwein should pony up and pay, and they do not want another county tax put on them to cover Oelwein,” she said.
Johansen pressed for county unity approaching the issue such as already happens in practice among law enforcement. The West Union police canine unit is used throughout the county, which they are happy to do, she said.
“We need to make sure we’re looking at this as we’re all the county, we’re not individuals in the county, we’re all the county,” she said.
Supervisor Janell Bradley helped wrap up the meeting by saying that the county needs to know more about using the Emergency Management Agency levy.
“We really can’t go forward I guess until we decide it is an option or rule it out, she said.
“Yes, we need to really know what all the options are,” said Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore.
Mulfinger also asked that the county share what the increase in dispatch center operational costs is expected to be next fiscal year.