Fayette County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Randall Laughead said veterans will need to qualify for and receive a referral from the VA for the agency to help pay for care in a local hospital.
Laughead made the comments to the Daily Register after MercyOne unveiled its Military Veterans Health Care continuing education for providers on Tuesday. This concerted effort of the hospital to reach out to military and veterans began in 2019, and was presented to the Oelwein Friends of MercyOne Auxiliary last October.
As military and veterans are encouraged by the hospital to seek care considered private-pay, Laughead wanted them to know that care may be eligible for VA coverage, and encouraged them to see if it qualifies by checking with the county VA office.
Under the 2017 Veterans Choice Act signed by then-President Donald Trump, a veteran may qualify for such a local hospital referral if the care is not an emergency, if the VA doesn’t offer the specialty of care, or if it is more convenient for the veteran based on certain metrics, according to Laughead.
For details, contact Laughead at the Oelwein VA office, 319-283-3329 or stop by 102 S. Frederick Ave., Suite 1.