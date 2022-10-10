Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

November marks the most active period for whitetail deer in Fayette County.

The weeks stretching from late October to the end of November mark an especially active period for the area’s whitetail deer population, one that puts them at increased risk of causing vehicle accidents on our local roadways. Though the reasons for this sudden spike in activity may seem mysterious, the deer’s increasingly frequent fall movements have a number of clear motives, according to Fayette County Conservation’s Deputy Director and Roadside Manager Blake Gamm.

Usually most active around dawn and dusk each day, during the heightened fall period, this changes significantly, as Gamm noted, “you see deer running around a field in the middle of the day, which isn’t their normal habit.”

