The weeks stretching from late October to the end of November mark an especially active period for the area’s whitetail deer population, one that puts them at increased risk of causing vehicle accidents on our local roadways. Though the reasons for this sudden spike in activity may seem mysterious, the deer’s increasingly frequent fall movements have a number of clear motives, according to Fayette County Conservation’s Deputy Director and Roadside Manager Blake Gamm.
Usually most active around dawn and dusk each day, during the heightened fall period, this changes significantly, as Gamm noted, “you see deer running around a field in the middle of the day, which isn’t their normal habit.”
The increased human attention throughout the farms, woods, and fields in the fall is one of the key factors putting the whitetail in greater motion. As Gamm explained, the increased harvest-related activity is important in understanding why this movement is occurring. Following a summer that normally witnesses little human intrusion or encroachment, the fall harvest abruptly reverses this pattern, which forces the whitetail, an animal which normally prizes seclusion, to adjust, as well, putting them in greater motion. These agriculturally-inspired actions “move deer around outside their normal patterns,” Gamm said, as the previously thick corn fields become suddenly barren, absent the protection the deer seeks.
Another consideration in understanding the deer’s fall movement is the onset of the bow hunting season, which occurs in early October and brings still more people into the whitetail’s peaceful surroundings. With bow season now underway, the movement and activity of hunters, Gamm said, is another reason why deer are more frequently on the move.
Gamm also points out, however, that bow season begins when it does in part because it is the period when the deer are most active, and as such, local archers both take advantage of the deer’s increased motion as well as play a role in causing it.
The shifting seasons and related weather changes also play a part. As the milder fall turns sharply colder with the new year’s approach, Gamm said, the whitetail may take advantage of preferred weather days to feed or, on other occasions, spend the time moving, based on the weather they perceive is forthcoming.
While all these play a notable part in explaining the increased movement, the most important consideration, Gamm said, is that the fall period of peak motion reflects the whitetail’s annual mating season. Also known as the “rut,” this time witnesses not only an increase in the movement of deer, but also a sharp decline in the normally acute attention they show to their surroundings. In their pursuit of a mate, these animals often lose the caution they might otherwise display. As Gamm explained it, during the October/November mating season, “the deer have other things on their minds than vehicles,” making accidents much more likely.
While Gamm noted that other animals in the area, such as opossum and raccoons, also become more active as winter approaches, it is the local whitetail deer that pose the most significant problem for area motorists.