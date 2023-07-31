Not only does Pedretti’s annual donut hole eating contest entice dozens from around the region to participate, it also brings in spectators who make time just to view the exhibition.
Among those in attendance to watch rather than eat Saturday morning were Denise and Mike Halse, two area residents who decided to make a rather significant move not too long ago.
“Postville to Elkader,” Denise said, in noting the couple’s recent relocation within Clayton County, one made in part to be closer to events such as Saturday’s, for which they, from astride their bicycles, had a front-row seat as approximately 150 competitors pitted their stomachs and spirits against seemingly unlimited quantities of delicious glazed donut holes.
Aside from enjoying the Sweet Corn Days celebration, Denise noted that, more generally, they have been pleased with their decision to move and look forward to continuing to discover all their new portion of Clayton County has to offer.
“We love it here,” Denise concluded, in reference to their current hometown. “Very friendly.”