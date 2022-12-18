Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A federal judge has tossed out most of the claims made by a fired Muscatine County jail administrator who is suing the county over his termination in 2020.

The federal lawsuit filed by former jail administrator Dean Naylor initially claimed that when Muscatine County fired him for his published comments pertaining to gays and Muslims, it violated his First Amendment rights related to religious expression, free speech and – in light of his use of YouTube and other social media – freedom of the press. He sued the county for the First Amendment violations as well as employment discrimination and the deprivation of his civil rights.

Tags

Trending Food Videos