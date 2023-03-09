Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.