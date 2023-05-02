In a court ruling last Friday, a Polk County judge has overturned a decision by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that would have permitted the expansion of a large cattle feedlot near the headwaters of one of Clayton County’s most popular trout fishing locations.
The feedlot in question is among the state’s largest and is operated by Supreme Beef LLC. in Giard Township of Clayton County.
The manure produced by the feedlot, which state records identify is allowed to house 11,600 cattle, was originally intended to supply an anaerobic digester as a means to produce natural gas; that expectation, however, never materialized because the feedlot owners’ business partners failed to obtain the necessary funding for the endeavor, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported, which left the owners in significant debt and with an incomplete facility.
In an effort to move forward, however, the feedlot owners had submitted a subsequent manure/nutrient management plan (NMP) to the DNR for approval, which the agency granted in April 2021.
That decision brought suit from the Sierra Club of Iowa and Trout Unlimited, who argued that the approved management plan was based on erroneous data and improper calculations and that any manure leaks from the facility’s 39 million-gallon manure storage receptacle were likely to cause serious detriment to the local environment, including to Bloody Run Creek, a popular trout-fishing location. An important consideration in the lawsuit was the geological composition of the area, which is porous limestone, making it especially susceptible to surface contamination should a spill occur.
In their Sept. 2021 lawsuit, the plaintiffs noted that it was the DNR’s refusal to reconsider their decision in light of the incorrect data that led to the filing.
“In spite of numerous comments from over 100 people and groups, the DNR blatantly violated its own rules and Iowa law when approving the nutrient management plan,” said Wally Taylor, legal counsel for Sierra Club of Iowa, according to a second Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “The DNR failed to protect Iowa’s water. That’s their job. We need to set a strong precedent that we expect the DNR to do its job.”
District Judge Scott Rosenberg, in his Friday’s ruling, agreed.
The DNR, Rosenberg explained, used “illogical interpretations and applications to approve a nutrient management plan for the feedlot.” Rosenberg then went on to note his doubts regarding the accuracy of the proposed plan’s estimates of how much manure the site would produce, in addition to questioning the placement of the storage receptacle, itself.
“It is odd to approve a manure storage system that is banned from confinement operations due to the danger of spills and leaks into the porous bedrock,” Rosenberg added, in sharing his findings. “To approve it for an open feedlot in the same terrain is particularly odd when the only way this type of manure handling system gets built is if the agency approves it.”
Afterward, Taylor expressed his appreciation for the decision, which he identified as both logical and reasonable, given the regulations in place.
“They have to follow their own rules and they didn’t do it in this case,” Taylor noted, Iowa Public Radio reported. “What they did was because Supreme Beef’s operation didn’t fit the rules, DNR tried to make the rules fit Supreme Beef. And the judge said that’s not going to work.”
With the reversal of “the IDNR action to approve the Supreme Beef NMP,” the ruling concluded, “the case is remanded back to the IDNR” for reconsideration.