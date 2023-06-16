Following deliberation and a rare three-to-three tie vote, a deeply divided Iowa Supreme Court Friday decided against removing an injunction halting a 2018 law that would prohibit abortions in the state once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The tied vote among the court’s justices, which KCRG reported occurred because Justice Dana Oxley recused herself due to her former law firm’s earlier representation of a clinic involved in the case, ensures the injunction will remain in place.
Those voting against the injunction’s removal included Chief Justice Susan Christenson, Justice Thomas Waterman and Edward Mansfield, while Justices Christopher McDonald, Mathew McDermott and David May voted for the injunction’s end.
The decision follows Governor Reynolds’ request that the court lift the injunction based on the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.
The injunction was put in place in 2019 when a district court judge from Polk County ruled against the 2018 law, thus halting its statewide enforcement. Had the injunction been removed on Friday, the law would, with exceptions for incest, rape, or to preserve the life of the mother, effectively ban abortion in the state by prohibiting the procedure once a heartbeat is identified, which occurs before many women are aware they are expecting, or around six weeks into a pregnancy.
“To say that today’s lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement,” said Reynolds, in a statement following Friday’s announcement. “Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa’s legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“But the fight is not over,” the statement continued. “There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.”
This sentiment was echoed by leading Republicans in the Iowa legislature, who had neglected to pass new restrictions on abortion during the recent legislative session due to the state court’s judicial process then underway.
“I’m extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court’s opinion today. We feel strongly that the Heartbeat Bill is a good piece of legislation that would save the innocent lives of unborn children,” observed House Speaker Pat Grassley in a statement. “Going forward we will work together to pass legislation that will protect life, support new mothers, and promote strong families in Iowa.”
The need for further legislative action in light of the decision was also emphasized Friday in a statement by Chris Schandevel, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian advocacy group.
“It is time for the Iowa Legislature to act—once again—to protect life,” Schandevel wrote. “The legislature should redouble its life-saving efforts to enshrine into law further protections for unborn children. Iowa women deserve the dignity and respect that comes from receiving life-affirming health care—not the abortion industry’s false choice between doing what’s best for the mother and protecting the life of her child.”
On the other side of the aisle, Iowa House Minority Leader Democrat Jennifer Konfrst shared her appreciation for the verdict while acknowledging the legislative controversy regarding abortion will continue.
“Today’s ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court means Iowans still have the reproductive freedom they want and deserve,” Konfrst said, in a statement. “Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decision about when to start a family. These decisions are deeply personal and the ability to make our own health care decisions is fundamental to our rights as individuals.
“An overwhelming majority of Iowans believe everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions,” the statement continued, “especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. While today’s ruling is a victory, I know the fight for reproductive freedom is far from over. Governor Reynolds and Republican politicians will never stop playing politics to strip away our rights.”
As a result of the court’s deadlock, abortions remain legal in Iowa during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy.