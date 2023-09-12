Plans are underway for the 100-year celebration of the Fayette County Courthouse. Rebuilt after a fire destroyed the previous courthouse, the current building opened in October 1924. As part of the regular board meeting Monday, supervisors Janelle Bradley, Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann established Oct. 12, 2024, as the planned date for celebratory events.
An event committee is being established for the celebration. It will be comprised of members of the local Masonic Lodge and Fayette County Historical Society, along with various courthouse employees and judges who have worked in the courthouse. Additionally, as the celebration is expected to bring in tourists to the area, Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson will help plan the event.
The HR contract with Johansen Consulting, doing business as HR Solutions, continues to be discussed as the supervisors assess current needs of the county before beginning the contract. Originally, tentatively scheduled to start Oct. 1, the contract start date may be pushed to Nov. 1 to ensure adequate coverage without overlaps by current resource personnel.
According to Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz, the Secondary Roads Department is still hiring, but internal role shifting has filled a few of the key spots within the department. Recent pay increases, previously approved by the supervisors, have placed open positions in a much more competitive spot and will allow the department to hire exceptional employees to join their skilled, knowledgeable team.
Fantz expressed his appreciation to the supervisors for allowing him the ability to build a good staff as this has allowed exceptional quality of work and the ability to leverage the knowledge they possess to help apply for grants and carry out projects to fruition within the constructs of grant requirements.
The additional funds received by Fayette County have allowed immense productivity without massive funding gaps or deficits. Margins within time, finances and talent scopes have enabled the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department to continue maintaining, improving and enhancing roadways while ensuring safety for the public.
Fantz provided an update on continued road maintenance and construction happening within the county, with praise being offered by Lehmann for the superb quality of the completed roadways within the county.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.