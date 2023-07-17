October 2024 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the post-fire rebuilding of the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union. Plans are already underway for a celebration to mark the event.
On behalf of the Fayette County Historical Society, former Fayette County engineer Bill Moellering presented to the Fayette County supervisors on Monday, July 10 a tentative schedule for public tours, lunch and refreshments. Supervisors Janelle Bradley, Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann indicated they will touch base with other departments within the courthouse for their opinion on a date and time for public tours.
The official centennial date is Tuesday, October 8, 2024, but to avoid disruptions to daily business duties celebration activities may be postponed until Saturday, October 12.
The Fayette County Courthouse will undergo changes to the outdoor landscaping. Plagued by the emerald ash borer, seven of the trees on the courthouse lawn will be removed due to infestation. Three additional trees will be removed due to other damages.
Blake Gamm, Fayette County Roadside Management deputy director, provided an in-depth explanation of a proposed plan to remove and replace 10 trees on the courthouse lawn.
Taking into consideration a need to locate all components of the installed geothermal system, budget, centennial celebration plans, and ground conditions due to weather patterns, Gamm and the supervisors will begin to select a robust array of trees to complement the area while ensuring diversity of the tree selection to avoid mass removal in the future as has been seen with the ash tree infestation. Gamm is seeking funds to cover the cost of this project via the Iowa DNR Community Forestry Grant Program.
Also, Angela Nelson, mental health advocate for court committals, attended Monday’s meeting to request the supervisors’ direct oversight for her position. An advocate of persons in Fayette, Butler, Floyd, and Clayton counties, Nelson then received approval from the board for them to oversee her position moving forward. Further details will be orchestrated as this oversight grows, but during discussion, specifically noted were Nelson’s schedule and ability to work from home. Additionally, the board has agreed to review her performance periodically.
County engineer Joel Fantz provided an update on progress of the Secondary Roads Department and offered praise for the accomplishments all employees continue to make. Fantz noted he would be attending a conference in the coming week to explain many of the methods Fayette County uses to implement construction and maintenance projects simultaneously.
Juniper Road will see repairs commence as Ivy Road, Acorn Road, and Great River Road continue to progress toward completion.
Fantz also reported the county rock crusher has been repaired and is now being utilized to produce ⅞” rock; road and rock conditions will continue to be analyzed per previous discussions.