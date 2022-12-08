Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Those farmers and landowners who planted cover crops last fall should consider applying to participate in the Crop Insurance Discount Program, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced on Thursday. Eligible individuals accepted for the program can receive a discount of $5 per acre on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crops located within Iowa’s borders.

The current application period began on December 1, while the deadline to apply for the discount in 2023 is January 13.

