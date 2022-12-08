Those farmers and landowners who planted cover crops last fall should consider applying to participate in the Crop Insurance Discount Program, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced on Thursday. Eligible individuals accepted for the program can receive a discount of $5 per acre on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crops located within Iowa’s borders.
The current application period began on December 1, while the deadline to apply for the discount in 2023 is January 13.
In order to be eligible, a landowner’s cover crop acres must not be enrolled in another state or federal cost share program. Additionally, participants must follow all farming practices required by their existing policy and work with their agent to ensure eligibility is maintained.
“Iowa farmers are continuing to invest in and implement proven conservation practices, like cover crops, to enrich soil health and improve water quality,” Secretary Naig said. “This successful program was started in Iowa and has become a model for other states as it has been an effective incentive to get more cover crops planted.”
The benefits of utilizing cover crops are many, and include helping to improve general soil health, preventing unnecessary soil erosion, and preserving soil nutrients, particularly during bouts of extreme weather. In addition, cover crops, by limiting the loss of nitrogen and phosphorus in the soil, help improve water quality, while also providing enhanced weed control and better grazing for livestock.
The Crop Insurance Discount Program, now in its sixth year, is administered jointly by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA).
As of the current year, an estimated 1,800 farmers have enrolled nearly one million acres in Iowa’s program, one which, since its inception, has subsequently become a model for other states’ programs, including those in Illinois and Indiana.