Though what most recognize as the traditional open enrollment period for health insurance concluded in December, it is not too late for seniors to make a change to their Medicare coverage if they find it fails to meet their needs or is not what they were expecting, according to Jack McDonough of Iowa Medicare Advisors in Oelwein.
“We are in a period right now from January to March that is an open enrollment period,” he explained, “but it is not an open enrollment period that is known to the public.”
While the usual enrollment opportunity extended from last Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, with selected changes becoming effective Jan. 1, the frequency of issues that arise once seniors begin using their benefits necessitated the current January 1 to March 31 period, one that McDonough said is known in the Medicare industry as open enrollment.
“This is a period of time where you have one switch,” he said, “and the reason they created that is because of all the problems with these oversees cold-calling call centers and the problems they create,” he said.
The issues resulting from these calls, which are aimed at Medicare customers, along with the misinformation and confusion that often accompany them, are serious and widespread, McDonough described.
“What we do a lot this time of year,” he said, “is that we take people that were switched during open enrollment, from October to December, and we switch them back to their original plans or maybe they weren’t put on a plan that was good for their drug costs or something like that.
“They may have thought or may have been told they were getting this great coverage and these cheaper medications; then they go to see their doctor and they are told ‘well, I don’t take that plan,’ or they go to the pharmacy and are told it is going to be three times as much as they were paying last year,” McDonough continued. “What happens is they probably talked to someone overseas or they talked to someone from a big corporation that really didn’t have the experience to know what they were talking about. That’s a very common problem.”
McDonough’s staff, however, lacks no such expertise, their collective knowledge going well beyond helping rectify an incorrect or insufficient election, as it also includes an extensive understanding of little-known opportunities which afford people the chance to adjust or improve their coverage.
These include what McDonough called special election periods, which come up periodically, sometimes as the result of an unexpected event or circumstance.
“Let’s say, for example, we get an ice storm, and the Governor declared an ice emergency for northeast Iowa. That will trigger a special election period,” McDonough explained, noting that the vast majority of those on Medicare are not aware of these periods, due largely to a lack of marketing, he said.
“There are a lot of ways we can get people help throughout the year and maybe help them make a change in the middle of the year,” he added.
The lack of competition among insurance providers in the state, which is due largely to Iowa’s relatively small population, also hinders seniors from taking advantage of all the programs that might otherwise benefit them.
“In Iowa, Medicare is so underserved,” McDonough said. “The products are not as competitive as they are in most states that we serve. So the problem this creates is that there are a lot of programs out there that people qualify for due to their income by just living here in Iowa, because we’re going to make less than somebody in California or New York.”
McDonough offered one demonstrative example to further illustrate the effects of the diminished competition locally.
“There is a program out there called L.I.S., the Low-Income Subsidy Extra Help, that’s a drug program that you have to sign up for,” he said. “They’re never just going to put you on it.”
This Extra Help program, McDonough explained, often leads to drastic savings in prescription costs. “We’ve seen a lot of times, if someone is paying $60 for a certain medication per month, it will drop it down so the most they can be charged for a covered medication is $10 if it is name-brand. If generic, the most they can be charged is $3.95.”
Due to the prevalence of Medicare messaging and the efforts by those with a vested interest in swaying enrollment decisions, McDonough encouraged all seniors to stop by his new office at 955 N. Frederick if they have any questions or would just like to review their current plan and investigate what they might be missing.
“I always tell people just to come on in,” McDonough concluded. “Many may qualify for that extra help. They just don’t know it.”