COVID-19 and the long road to recovery

“Don’t you think I should call the doctor?” Jerry Soper asked his partner of 12 years Deb Gruver.
It was Sunday evening, Dec. 13, 2020, in their home in Hazleton, and Deb had been really sick for several days, barely able to get around and now, in bed the entire weekend.
Stubbornly, she told him not to call, she was not going to a hospital. The next morning, Jerry could not wake her.
Respecting her wishes, he called one of Deb’s daughters and she made the call. Deb was taken by ambulance to Oelwein MercyOne. Her oxygen level had dropped to 40 percent, a very dangerous sign of possible brain damage, or worse. There she was intubated and life-flighted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.
It was COVID-19 at its worst. While Deb, unconscious and hooked up to every imaginable life-saving machine, fought for her life, prayer chains went up across the country connecting friends and family to do the only thing they could for her — pray.
The couple’s son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Beth Alessio in Colorado, anticipating a long hospital stay for Deb and a place to stay in Iowa City for Jerry, set up a Go-Fund-Me page to assist with what was to come. Many rallied their support with donations to the cause.
After Jerry’s designated time in quarantine, he became Deb’s sole daily visitor to ICU, where he suited up in PPE and spent his allotted 60-90 minutes holding her hand, talking to her and hoping for some kind of response.
“I learned a lot of things I never thought I could do,” Jerry said. In addition to medical information, he picked up on modern technology learning how to FaceTime with family while in the ICU and how to use Zoom. At the end of visiting hours each day, nurses would wheel in a laptop to Deb’s room and family could jump on Zoom and have conversations with her, albeit one-way. Deb’s mom Mary Alessio would also take part in some of the Zoom meetings, repeatedly telling her daughter that she would be OK.
After three weeks of the COVID rollercoaster, where she would make a little progress and then, sadly, lose ground, she began to wake up during Jerry’s visits. It was an enormous gift, Beth said. But by mid-week she developed delirium, something that approximately 80 percent of long term ICU patients experience. The delirium was followed by kidney failure with Deb’s body retaining more than 19 liters of fluid at one point. Dialysis was inevitable since the excess fluid was not helping her body to heal and she wasn’t strong enough to be taken off the ventilator or have the tube removed from her throat.
Then, Jerry said, came the hardest part of Deb’s long COVID journey. Into the fourth week, the ICU doctor called Shawn and suggested the family begin to consider what Deb’s wishes would be.
“We had cried before, but this news was …” Jerry’s voice trailed off as he swallowed hard, remembering that day. “Then we all talked about it and we all knew Deb wouldn’t want to be in a nursing home on a ventilator. That was not the quality of life she would want.”
Deb’s doctor told the family no decision needed to be made just yet.
Shawn, who had been appointed medical power of attorney, was called and asked permission to have his mother join a study. She would be “Patient 001” the first COVID-19 patient in the U.S. to have this new treatment, which had shown promising results in non-COVID patients in ICU situations with failing kidneys.
The family agreed to the study and on Friday of the fourth week, the ICU doctor removed the tube in Deb’s throat and performed a tracheostomy as part of the aggressive treatment she wanted to do.
Beth kept a daily diary of the events from her office in Colorado. On Friday afternoon she wrote, “Seven researchers who had flown in from around the country surrounded Deb’s bed and hooked up a small box with millions of stem cells to her dialysis machine, which was to run for 24 hours. They got about 10 hours instead. Deb’s blood had tiny clots due to the COVID, which made it difficult for the dialysis machine, and the stem cell box, to work. We have no idea if this was considered a success or not.”
Through the weekend, there was little to no improvement and doctors disconnected the dialysis machine, as it kept clogging up. They would try water pills instead. Sunday they visited with Jerry and family again, considering what Deb would want and what she wouldn’t want. They had about five more days before the doctor would be having the same discussion, and the reports coming from ICU were not encouraging.
Then, a visitor brought hope.
Beth said a friend stopped by their house in Colorado that day and she and Shawn related their family conversation. The friend shared a similar story of his friend, a husband whose wife was very sick, and they were in the same situation. “What are you doing, giving up?” he asked his friend. The husband postponed any decisions and a month later his wife was out of the hospital eating at a restaurant. Beth said, maybe that was the answer, they just needed more time.
“At that point, I was really failing, although I had little idea or understanding of what was going on. There was a 50 percent chance that I would never leave the hospital (alive); I would probably never come home,” Deb said, in an interview from her Hazleton home this past Tuesday.
But that Sunday back in January became a turning point, and it was almost as though Deb’s subconscious picked up the conversations.
The following day sedations were reduced. Deb became more alert, and with less delirium. Tuesday, the ventilator was turned off to see how she could do on her own. She did so well, it was never turned back on. The water pills began working and the excess fluid was pulling off her body. By the end of week five (mid-January), she was moved out of ICU and into a respiratory unit for the next three weeks.
On Feb. 11, Deb was transferred to a skilled nursing facility in Cedar Falls where she received physical and occupational therapy. Jerry was able to visit three times each week. She was there a little more than a month, when cabin fever really set in and all she wanted was to go home.
“My room did not have a view, only a brick wall. I wanted to see trees, a bird, some living things. I was really ready to go home,” Deb said.
Her son Shawn had promised her earlier that if she got well enough to go home, he would come from Colorado to walk her out of the facility upon her release, and he and Jerry would take her home. He drove the 1200 miles from Colorado to do just that. She was back in her own house before the end of March.
Since that time Deb has been doing physical therapy with Performance Rehab and respiratory therapy at Oelwein MercyOne’s pulmonary rehab unit.
“I still need to get some strength back, but I’m doing pretty well,” she said, using only a cane most of the time and her seated walker when she works in the kitchen and needs to sit for minute. “I had to relearn everything — swallowing, eating, feeding myself, standing, walking. I had trouble with short-term memory for a while, but that seems to be OK now. I can’t remember anything from the first four weeks of being in the hospital. Some of it feels like I dreamed it.”
“COVID is nothing like the flu. Some people don’t realize just how serious this is or could be. I’m not telling my story for attention, I’m not like that. And I’m not trying to force people to go get vaccinated, either, even though I think they should. I was on my way out (dying) when the ambulance took me to the hospital. I’m just telling you what can happen when you get COVID, what kind of toll it takes on your body, the long-term effects — there are still things unknown about that, and how hard it is on your family, too. Jerry spent 54 days in a hotel room just to be able to see me for an hour a day.”
When the vaccines became available last spring, they both were vaccinated. Jerry remarked that through the whole ordeal with Deb in ICU, regular hospital and rehab, he was never tested by any staff for COVID.
“I thought that was really strange that I lived with her, was taking care of her, and no one tested me. I asked the ER doctor if I should be tested for COVID when Deb came in the ambulance, and he told me no, just go home,” Jerry said. “I never got sick. But I’ve never really been sick in my whole life. Just lucky I guess.”
Deb and Jerry and their family are extremely thankful for all the support that came from friends, neighbors and organizations. They’re thankful for the doctors that wouldn’t give up, for the prayers, monetary donations, food and other acts of kindness.
“I think what really helped her, besides the doctors of course, was a lot of good support,” Jerry said.