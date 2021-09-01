Black Hawk, Bremer, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties each reported new COVID-19 deaths this week.
Two more deaths were reported in Black Hawk County, for a total of 326 since the pandemic began last year. The other three counties had one additional death.
Bremer County’s death toll is now 65, followed by Fayette (44) and Chickasaw (18).
Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 39 people to 6,307.
The number of deaths remained stable in the counties of Clayton (58), Allamakee (52), Winneshiek (37), Delaware (43) and Buchanan (35).
The state releases COVID-19 updates around the middle of each week.
The Fayette County death report comes as the frequency of its new COVID-19 case reports has declined, and its vaccination rate has climbed by less than a half percentage point.
From Aug. 25-31, 38 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported in the county, according to statistics released Wednesday. That’s down from 53 positives in the seven days prior, Aug. 18-24.
Statewide, 7,338 new positive tests were reported from Aug. 25-31, an increase of 1,443 over week before.
In Buchanan County there were just a few less positive tests from this week — 45 compared with 47.
In other counties adjacent to Fayette, the seven-day case counts compared with the previous seven days are: Black Hawk (300, down from 345) Bremer (45, up from 42), Delaware (24, down from 33), Allamakee (39, up from 22), Clayton (31, up from 22), Winneshiek (25, up from 18) and Chickasaw (11, down from 14).
The statewide vaccination rate now stands at 49.2, up from the 48.6 last week.
Vaccination rates rose in the counties of Winneshiek (52.8% to 53.3%), Bremer (50.6% to 51.1%), Black Hawk (49.3% to 50%), Fayette (45.65% to 46%), Chickasaw (45.6% to 45.9%, Buchanan (44.9% to 45.5%), Allamakee (40.6% to 41.1%), and Clayton (40.5% to 40.8%).