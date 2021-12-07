The state’s weekly release of COVID-19 statistics show that Fayette County and its neighbors are again seeing more infections and more deaths.
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide has increased by 105 in the weekly update issued Wednesday from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The death toll stands at 7,550 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fayette County’s death toll is up by four since the beginning of November and is now at 56. Of adjacent counties, Black Hawk’s number of deaths is 378 (up 18 since Nov. 1), followed by Bremer 73 (up three) Clayton 60 (up two), Allamakee 56 (up two), Delaware 55 (up five), Winneshiek 44 (up five), Buchanan 43 (up four) and Chickasaw 22 (up four). These deaths did not necessarily take place in November, which is simply when they were added to the total.
A review of Fayette County death records show at least six COVID-19-related deaths of Oelwein residents in October, some of which were only recently filed. The deceased ranged in the age from 56 to 85. While two deaths took place at their homes, four were at hospitals.
Fayette County has seen 70 positive COVID-19 test results returned in the seven days ending Dec. 7, that’s up 22 over the prior week, according to the state’s update. Of adjacent counties, Black Hawk had 497 (up 66), followed by Buchanan 132 (up 46), Winneshiek 91 (up 14), Delaware 79 (down 17), Bremer 69 (up 26), Chickasaw 64 (up one), Allamakee 62 (down six) and Clayton 59 (down three).
Area vaccination rates mostly lag behind the state rate. Statewide, the vaccination rate for everyone eligible is 57.2%, which is up 1% over last week’s update. Of Fayette County and its adjacent counties, only Winneshiek is above the state at 58.2% (up 0.6%) Bremer is at 56.1% (up 0.7%) followed by Black Hawk 55.9% (up 0.6%), Fayette 51.3% (up 0.3%), Chickasaw 51.1% (up 0.2%), Delaware 50.6 (up 0.3%), Buchanan 50.4% (up 0.3%, Allamakee 49.9% (0.4%) and Clayton 45.5% (up 0.3%).