A non-jury trial for the lawsuit regarding the city of Hawkeye’s Second Street has been delayed by COVID-19.
Scheduled to go to trial in Fayette County District Court on Sept. 30, the dispute between the city and K&K Gardens has been put on hold because of a COVID-19 diagnosis and exposure of a witness and litigant.
Lawsuit respondents Keith and Kelli Kovarik, owners of K&K Gardens asked through their counsel for the continuance.
The court scheduled a trial scheduling conferance for 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 30.
The lawsuit filed by the city on Dec. 18, 2019, seeking damages and an injunction against K&K Gardens to force it to move buildings that are allegedly on city property — Second Street. The land in question is not physically a roadway, but it is platted. K&K Gardens erected a couple of hoop buildings for business use on the property. They say they have used the property for decades with no issues.
The city has 11 people on its witness list for the trial, including the Kovariks.