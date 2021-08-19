Younger age groups are being hit harder as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Fayette and Buchanan Counties, according to weekly figures released Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
From Aug. 11-17, 35 more people in Fayette County received positive test results for the coronavirus. Most of them were under 40 years old: 41% ages 30-39 and 22% ages 18-29.
In the same period in Buchanan County, 44% of the 51 new positives were for people 17 years old and younger.
Outbreaks have been identified in four long-term care facilities in Buchanan County and four in Fayette County.
Statewide 5,900 more people tested positive dating back from Thursday. The seven-day rolling average toward the end of June tended to be around 600.
Two area medical providers have reacted to the spiking infections by requiring employees to get vaccinated. MercyOne, which operates the hospital in Oelwein, allows staff to apply for exceptions if they have strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons.
Gunderson Health System, which operates the hospital in West Union, set a Nov. 1 deadline for its staff to get vaccinated.
Buchanan County Health Center, which operates a clinic in Oelwein, does not require vaccinations.
“Although we are not requiring our employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at this time, we feel very confident in the proactiveness of our staff, as the vast majority have been vaccinated against COVID-19,” said BCHC spokesperson Michelle McBride. “As employers, we encourage all of our employees to receive the vaccine if they are able to, and have it readily available to administer to them and all community members currently eligible for the vaccine.”
BCHC encourages people to take measures to keep safe, as well.
“We encourage community members to follow current CDC guidelines, which instruct us to continue social distancing and to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status,” McBride said.
The Delta variant is present locally.
“We continue to see increased Delta variant cases, especially among the unvaccinated,” Fayette County Public Health Coordinator Jessica Wegner said last week.
As classes resume in public schools next week, school districts are not allowed to enact mask mandates to prevent spread of the virus. The law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in January has led President Joe Biden’s administration to send her a critical letter.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement Thursday in response.
“We have a crisis at the border, a disaster in Afghanistan, and inflation is soaring,” she said. “President Biden is failing on each of these issues, yet he is now launching an attack against governors like myself for trusting our people to decide what’s best for them. The President’s priorities are misplaced. I have had enough, and I know Iowans have too.
“I’ll continue to do whatever is necessary to defend and preserve the fundamental rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen.”