The frequency of new COVID-19 case confirmations in Fayette County is down from a peak toward the end of August, but positive case results continue to be reported daily here, according to figures in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly update released Wednesday.
In the first seven days of September, 31 COVID-19 tests in Fayette County came back positive. There were 44 cases confirmed in the last seven days of August.
In Buchanan County, 42 new cases were reported in the first seven days of September. There were 47 in the final seven days of August. Clayton County had 32 preceded by 45.
Statewide, 8,113 new cases were confirmed in the past seven days and 30 additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,337.
Buchanan County added two more deaths, bringing its total of COVID-19 deaths to 37 since the pandemic began last year.
Fayette County has seen 44 deaths. Of adjacent counties, Black Hawk has 328 deaths followed by Bremer (65), Clayton (58), Allamakee (52), Delaware (43), Winneshiek 37 and Chickasaw (18).
Twenty long-term care facilities have outbreaks.
Statewide, 64.1% of the population 18-years-old and older is fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control data. In Fayette County, that rate is 57.1%. Buchanan County is at 59.2%. Bremer County is at 63%. Clayton County is at 52.7%