The frequency of positive COVID-19 test results in Fayette County continues to increase, while the vaccination rate has risen slightly.
In the seven days from Aug. 18-24, Fayette County saw 53 more people test positive for COVID-19. In the seven days prior, Aug. 11-17, 45 new cases were reported.
The Iowa Department of Public Health released its weekly update of COVID-19 statistics on Thursday.
Statewide, 6,311 new positives have been reported for Aug. 18-24.
Of the counties adjacent to Fayette, Black Hawk reported 345 in that stretch, followed by Bremer (42), Buchanan (47), Delaware (33), Allamakee (22), Clayton (22), Winneshiek (18) and Chickasaw (14).
Fayette County’s vaccination rate has increased slightly over the past two weeks. Its risen from 44.8% on Aug. 12 to 45.65% as of Thursday.
The statewide vaccination rate was 48.6 as of Thursday.
Winneshiek County’s vaccination rate rose from 52.1% to 52.8%, followed by Bremer (49.5% to 50.6%) Black Hawk (48.4% to 49.3%), Chickasaw (44.5% to 45.6%), Buchanan (43.7% to 44.9%), Clayton (40% to 40.5%) and Allamakee (39.6% to 40.6%).
The COVID-19 death toll statewide is up to 6,268.
No further deaths have been reported in Fayette County, which remains at 43. Among adjacent counties, only Black Hawk and Bremer have reported additional deaths. In the past two weeks, Black Hawk’s total increased eight to 324. Bremer County has seen one additional, raising the toll to 64.
Across Iowa, 460 Iowans were hospitalized in the state, and 38 were out-of-state, according to the Public Health Department report released Thursday. Black Hawk County has 29, followed by Buchanan (6), Bremer (3), Clayton (3), Delaware (2), Chickasaw (1) and Fayette (1).