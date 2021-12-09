Buchanan County is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 infections, according to the weekly update by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county’s top medical provider is urging people to take precautions and to get vaccinations and boosters.
At 132 cases, Buchanan County has seen 46 more positive COVID-19 tests over last week’s update.
Since the beginning of November, Buchanan County’s COVID-19 death toll has grown by four people and now sits at 43 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
The influx of COVID-19 is affecting hospital operations.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult to find open hospital beds to transfer higher acuity patients of all illnesses and injuries to due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Michelle McBride, public relations manager and patient advocate at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. “It is important that we all do our part, however we can, and work together to combat the rise in cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
The spike appears to be fueled by more gatherings this time of year.
“We believe that the holiday season and colder weather are part of the rise in cases that we are seeing,” McBride. “When it’s nice out, people tend to gather outside, however; as the colder weather approaches, more gatherings and parties are happening inside. Larger family gatherings are also taking place due to the holiday season.
“While we want to celebrate with our family and friends this time of year, it is important to remember the basics in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and/or other illnesses such as staying home when ill, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, and social distancing.”
The vaccination rate for everyone who is eligible is 50.4% in Buchanan County, according to the state. The state’s rate is above 57%.
McBride urged residents to take advantage of the protection available.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is proven safe and effective,” she said. “While it is possible to get infected with COVID-19 even when fully vaccinated, symptoms are typically milder and do not require hospitalization for most. As of Monday, December 6th, 73.8% of those hospitalized within the state of Iowa because of COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and of that, 84.3% of COVID-19 ICU patients were unvaccinated.
“BCHC encourages all who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose to do so,” she said. “Vaccine is available via walk-in at the BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy, or through primary care offices and other local pharmacies. With Christmas approaching, it is important to get vaccinated now before gatherings pick up within the coming weeks.”