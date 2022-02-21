COVID-19 infections appear to be dropping in Fayette County, although the Centers for Disease Control says community transmission here is still “high.”
The latest data from the CDC says in the seven days from Feb. 12-18, only 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the county. The seven-day rolling total on Feb. 1 was 116.
There also have been no hospital admissions in the seven days ending Feb. 17, the CDC says.
The vast majority of Iowa’s counties are still rated “high” in terms of community transmission by the CDC. With that comes the recommendation to wear a mask in public indoor settings.
The county remains behind the state average when it comes to those fully vaccinated. The rate for all ages is 53.9% in Fayette County and 60.8% statewide, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Broken out by age groups, the fully vaccinated rate in Fayette County for those 5 and older is 57.1%, for 12 and older is 61.3% and for 65 and older is 91.1%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fayette County has experienced 71 deaths linked to COVID-19.