Community transmission of COVID-19 is “high” in Fayette County, according the the Centers For Disease online COVID Data tracker.
“Everyone in Fayette County should wear a mask in public indoor settings,” the CDC said on Tuesday.
Of Fayette County residents reported tested for the novel coronavirus in the seven days ending Tuesday, more than 21% received positive results. That translates to 156 new cases in that time, with six new hospital admissions.
From Jan. 21-25, the county had no new hospital admissions.
Of surrounding counties, Black Hawk has had 65 new admissions; Bremer 5; Delaware 4; Buchanan 3, Allamakee, Clayton and Winneshiek 2 apiece; and Chickasaw 1.
The state will make its weekly release of COVID-19 tracking data today.
The CDC data shows a drop in the number of hospitalizations statewide from 930 between Jan. 17-23 to 860 from Jan. 24 to 30.