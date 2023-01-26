Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa continues to decline but at a lesser rate, according to state data.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 1,566 new confirmed cases in the past week among those who were not previously infected. That is about a 7% decrease from a week ago.

