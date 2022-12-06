In its effort to raise funds for local food banks across its trans-continental network, Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train will be making stops in eastern Iowa this week, including visits to Lansing, Marquette, and Guttenberg on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Following virtual-only forays in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the Holiday Train’s first live tour since 2019.
“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”
The Holiday Train is a 1,000-foot, 14 car freight train which is festively lit and decorated for the season. In addition, the Train also carries a number of performers who put on live concerts at each of its tour stops.
Andy Cummings, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific, explained the unique features of the train, along with the effort’s goals, to Radio Iowa.
“We’ve got a boxcar with special stage doors on each side, they drop like a drawbridge and they become a stage,” Cummings said. “We have a band that travels with the train. They come out and they play a free performance. It only goes for about a half an hour, so even in the cold weather, it’s a nice length of time for a show.”
The setting for each performance, given the different stops, is always a bit unique, Cummings said, which adds to the intrigue and enjoyment for those directly involved.
“One of the fun parts of going town to town with the Holiday Train is seeing how each one is set up,” Cummings explained. “Sometimes, it’s the main street in town. We’ll drop the stage right on Main Street and sometimes it’s few hundred people. Every community brings its own flavor. Sometimes they have fires going that people can gather around to stay warm. Sometimes they bring food trucks or hot chocolate.”
The performances put on by the Holiday Train are free to attend, although Canadian Pacific does ask concertgoers, in line with its main goal, to provide a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able to do so, Cummings noted.
“We ask the food bank to come out and set up a station where they can collect donations of non-perishable food items as well as cash,” Cummings says. “Cash is a great way to give to your local food bank because they have good purchasing power, they can buy more food for a dollar than you can, so we strongly encourage people to come out and give and enjoy the show.”
The Holiday Train project boasts two separate units, one whose route is entirely in Canada and another making stops in both Canada and the U.S. The U.S.-focused route, which began in Montreal on Nov. 22, has subsequently wound its way through eastern Quebec, then into Maine, New York State, southern Ontario, and through Chicago and Kansas City before heading home by traversing Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota. The U.S. train’s final show will occur in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Those scheduled to perform included Lindsey Ell and JoJo Mason at stops on the train’s eastern swing, while two Canadian-born artists, Alan Doyle of the folk-rock band Great Big Sea and Country musician Kelly Prescott, formerly of the Claytones, will be performing at the Iowa visits.
After stopping in Clinton, Bellevue, and Dubuque earlier this week, the Holiday Train will be in Guttenberg (on the east side of the Schiller Street railway crossing) from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Marquette (at the Marina parking lot at Water Street and Hwy 76) at 3 p.m., and on South Front Street between North Second and Dodge in Lansing from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., all on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Since the project began in 1999, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has raised more than $21 million and collected greater than five million pounds of food, which they have presented to various food banks across the U.S. and Canada.