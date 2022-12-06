Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In its effort to raise funds for local food banks across its trans-continental network, Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train will be making stops in eastern Iowa this week, including visits to Lansing, Marquette, and Guttenberg on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Following virtual-only forays in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the Holiday Train’s first live tour since 2019.

