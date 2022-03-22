In the 10th week of the 2022 legislative session we addressed a number of consumer topics, health care initiatives, and social subjects.
House File 2431 supports home-based food establishments as an option to traditional food outlets and allows consumers other options for where they purchase their food. Home based products are nothing new and have been around since humans started preserving foods and were able to produce more than they consumed. This is a very defined market, and this bill starts the regulation and acceptance of small, home-based business operations.
Iowa law currently regulates “home bakeries.” This proposal would expand the law to allow “home-based food establishments.” This is another outcome of COVID when food sources were put in jeopardy and became limited. This proposal would help people who have decided to prepare home goods to bring in more income for them and their loved ones. When I grew up, my brother and I helped our parents can vegetables and would trade some of our canned vegetables with Aunt Maxine who made the best candied pickles. We thought we always got the best end of this deal.
Chairing House File 2198 was near and dear to me. This bill would allow child care centers the option for employees and substitutes who are 16 years or older to supervise school age children without additional supervision. This bill again drew concerns about young people joining the Iowa workforce. We constantly hear about doing something to get more people in the workforce and this bill answers part of that concern. As far as the age of these daycare workers, we already allow this age group to be lifeguards and work as C.N.A.s in healthcare. This will expand options for our younger workers and make for a great path to potential future careers and education.
Sunup to sundown may take on new meaning with House File 2331. I rode shotgun on the subcommittee with Senator Jeff Reichman as chair. Senator Reichman is a Marine Lt. Colonel – Retired and oversaw base operations in Hawaii. The Uniform Time Act was abandoned a year before Arizona, by Hawaii in 1967, simply because of its relative proximity to the equator, which makes Daylight Saving Time unnecessary. That might be too much information but knowing the history of our struggle with Standard vs Daylight time in the US is beneficial. HF 2331 would establish daylight saving time as the official time year-round for Iowa but would not go into effect until federal legislation authorizes states to make the change. Eighteen states have passed similar laws while two states, Arizona and Hawaii, observe standard time year-round. As we recently heard, the US Senate passed a bill addressing these same issues. It might happen sooner than later.
Finally, we discussed HF 2130 which permits a registered ATV or off-road utility vehicle to operate on a primary highway that is not an interstate over the most direct and accessible route between an ATV park or trail, a secondary road, and a city street. Current law allows the county boards of supervisors to decide whether ATVs and UTVs can be driven on roads under their control. This bill repeals the board of supervisors authority to designate roadways used by a registered ATV, the duration of usage, and the authorization to stop at a gas station or convenience store. It also restricts a city from charging a fee to operate a registered ATV or off-road utility vehicle within the city. We know our county supervisors have concerns and are calling for local control of the issue, but many ATV /UTV owners and out-of-state visitors are asking for a standard. This bill delivers a standard.
Senate Republicans set bold goals and priorities and have embraced the issues important to Iowans. Maintaining fiscal discipline and implementing conservative budgets for the last six years, have set the stage to unleashing the Iowa economy, people, and businesses to do even more.
Liberty and freedom to all!
Craig