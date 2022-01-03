A two-vehicle collision involving drivers from the greater Fayette County area left a Fort Atkinson teen injured Thursday afternoon at the Iowa 150 and 231st Avenue intersection between Eldorado and Festina.
A Ford Edge SUV driven by Harley P. Baumler, 18, of Fort Atkinson, was eastbound on 231st Avenue and — according to the Iowa State Patrol — failed to stop at the stop sign at 231st Avenue and Hwy. 150, entering 150 where it was struck by a Ford F150 pickup driven by Tanner Ward, 31, of Fayette.
Baumler was taken by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center. Hers was the only injury that ISP reported, and her condition was not immediately available.
Baumler is a past Miss Saint Lucas (2020 and 2021) and was a Fayette County Dairy Co-Princess in 2021.
The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting ISP was the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Department, Calmar and Fort Atkinson fire departments, Decorah and West Union ambulances. As for towing, both were Decorah outfits. Don’s Sales and Service towed the Edge, and Bill’s Towing hauled the F150.