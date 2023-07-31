Jim and Nancy Grimes have been lifelong residents of Fayette County and are proud 4-H alumni. They were announced as recipients of the 4-H Hall of Fame Award for Fayette County prior to the Achievement Auction at the Fayette County Fair.
A fair board member, Jim played a key role in supporting the Achievement Auction, which started in the 1990s.
A July Extension newsletter has the details.
In the mid-1950s, both Jim and Nancy started their 4-H careers and have continued to be strong supporters.
In 1987, Jim was elected to the Fayette County Fair Board and served for over 10 years, volunteering and making improvements along with fundraising.
Nancy shared that it was while volunteering their time at the fairgrounds, alongside other fair board members and families, that both she and Jim realized this was one way to give back to 4-H, after the experience they each had in the organization.
Nancy worked with county Extension staff to start the Bucket of Flowers contest. Each club was provided a bucket in which they were encouraged to decorate the outside and then fill with flowers that were either raised from seed or purchased from a greenhouse. Once the buckets were judged, they were placed around the fairgrounds to help beautify the grounds.
The 4-H Achievement Auction, meanwhile, replaced the livestock auction and was implemented to give all livestock exhibitors (beef, dairy, sheep, and swine) the opportunity to earn monies to put towards their following year’s project.
Nancy and Jim, as a couple, were sure to see that each child participating in the auction took home a modest amount of money.
Today, they continue to support the Achievement Auction.
Fayette County 4-H started holding a yearly Omelet Brunch to raise funds for the 4-H program in 2020. Jim and Nancy worked with the local egg plant seeking donations of eggs for the youth to prepare and serve.
It was due to the love of the 4-H program and the fact Jim served on the egg board that he encouraged other board members to support this fundraiser. In the beginning, attendance was low, as was the number of eggs. By 2023, however, more than 850 people were served using 150 dozen eggs.
According to Extension, “When funds are needed on the fairgrounds or for the 4-H program, Jim and Nancy are always willing to sit down with the youth and discuss the project, its importance and why they (the Grimes) should support this named project. When the conversation ends, you can bet that a donation will be made.”