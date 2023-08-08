Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will host a two-session class on Sept. 19 and 21, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at the RAMS Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 12.
Participants will challenge their imagination to create a hand-painted totem from wood blocks in various sizes, self-styled by you, to display at home.
For more information, or to register for “Totems with a Twist” (#92855), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.
The Oelwein RAMS Center is a collaboration between the city of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area. The center works to meet the goals of local students and businesses in tandem.