The Pork Tornadoes, self-billed as “your girlfriend’s favorite band,” attracted a crowd of 4,000 people to Depot Park and environs during the Oelwein Sesquicentennial on Friday, July 14, Oelwein Area Chamber and Development Executive Director Deb Howard estimated.
The crowd was accommodated by the open layout of the newly renovated and renamed Depot Park. There was hardly standing room as bodies packed West Charles Street and spilled into the Margaret’s Crafts lot area.
High-energy, technically solid musicianship brought to life a long list of pop covers ranging from the 2010s to the 1980s, although it took a few minutes to get the electronics working, or perhaps to get working electronics.
The details are muddy, as was the small lake in the middle of the park from a late afternoon torrent that dropped 0.93 inches of rain in the hour before 5 p.m., per the National Weather Service recent history.
Although the rest of the evening was mostly rainless, spectators naturally congregated on available dry ground.
The concert was scheduled for 7 p.m. About 7:15, a voice came over the speakers. “Torrential rains and electronics don’t mix,” the person said, as band members and crew continued performing checks.
Once the concert began, it was popular, indeed.
Lead singer Mason Greve, who was among 100 finalists on NBC’s The Voice in 2014, sings in an energetic tenor that would be suited to a variety of genres.
The audience participated on command
See BAND, A9
when singing along to refrains. During “Royals,” co-written by Lorde, keyboardist Jerry Lorensen took lead vocals and invited the audience to sing. They did.
Later, a band member attempted to initiate a call and response with “I say sesqui, you say centennial. Sesqui —”
The audience left him hanging on “centennial,” however.
The Iowa based pop cover band played music spanning the decades, opening with songs from the 2010s: “Shut Up and Dance,” co-written by Walk the Moon members; “I Knew You Were Trouble,” co-written by Taylor Swift; a medley of “Teenage Dream” co-written by Katy Perry, and “Call Me Maybe” co-written by Carly Rae Jepsen; and “Royals,” co-written by Lorde.
On the first 1980s tune they played, “Time After Time,” co-written by Cyndi Lauper, Lorenson took his keytar — a keyboard with a handle and strap held like a guitar — into the partitioned pit area by the stage to the evident delight of attendees.
The band broke out some more 1980s hits like Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.”
Drummer Mike Schulte performed vocals on “Truth Hurts” co-written by Lizzo.
Basically the band members took turns singing and delivered a solid concert.