While serious equestrians are typically a well-dressed group, few stood out more during this year’s Clayton County Fair Horse Show than Mylee Mueller, whose striking belt buckle glimmered like a beacon.
“Our parents run a business called MQH, Mueller Quarter Horses” she said, in explaining to the Daily Register how she acquired the stunning regalia, “and we go to horse shows in Winona, Minnesota, and I showed in this rookie class cow horse, where you box the cow on one end and you do ring work, and I got an overall 72, I think, and I won this belt buckle against about 30 people.”
Her victory occurred earlier this year, on April 15, to be precise, which also happens to be Mueller’s birthday, she indicated. While that coincidence added to the meaning of the prize, its greater value stems from other factors, she noted.
“I take a lot of pride in it, because it’s my first buckle,” she explained, “and I am super-happy to get it. I work really hard on my horses to try to do good with them to show their potential.”
In earning the buckle, she was competing with her horse Cruize, she indicated, who was also among the mounts she had with her at this year’s fair.