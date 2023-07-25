Citizens Savings Bank of Hawkeye, and Maynard Savings Bank, Maynard, are proud to announce they have entered into a Plan of Merger and have filed regulatory applications for approval.
The banks are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Fayette Bancorporation.
The purpose of the merger is to allow the banks to provide additional services to their customers, including an expanded lending authority and offering alternative financial products.
Clair J. Lensing, Chairman and President of both banks, indicated that it was the appropriate time for such a merger to further enhance customer service at both banks.
The merger will be effective Nov. 3, 2023, with both banks operating as Maynard Savings Bank.
All current positions will be retained and the customers should not experience major changes in the operation of each bank.
“We are looking forward to the new opportunities this merger presents to the communities we are happily serving,” says RaeAnn Eckhoff, Executive Vice President of Maynard Savings Bank.