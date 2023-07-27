Thank you to the terrific audience who enjoyed the Anderegg Family Singers this past Tuesday evening at Inger Park. They gave a terrific performance which was thoroughly enjoyed by many.
The Wilder Memorial Museum served ice cream with toppings to many people during the concert for a freewill donation. What can be better in the evening to top off a great bluegrass performance
“Play Ball!” According to all available records, those words were probably first officially spoken in the Strawberry Point Community in 1875 when the town baseball team faced an Elkader team in Bushee’s Grove, northwest of Strawberry Point, over the former railroad tracks. Subsequent games followed that year, with Strawberry Point’s unidentified team members always “giving their all” for their enthusiastic and loyal supporters. Baseball will be the subject at the next Coffee with the Curator 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Strawberry Point Library.
Save the date – Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. This is a double dipping, double duty date! In the morning we will have a Vintage Quilt Show from 11 a.m. to noon at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church on East Mission Street in Strawberry Point. We will be displaying and describing heritage quilts entrusted to us.
At 1 p.m. we will host the Mission Roadshow Appraisal, at Mission In Christ, with qualified antique specialists, Don Juhl and Joe Davis, on hand to evaluate and value items that you bring in. They have more than 60 years of combined experience.
We will not be able to accommodate large items. No gun or weapon collections will be allowed, and there will be a charge of $5 per item, with a limit of 3 per person.