DUNKERTON -- Listening closely you could hear Brandon Cushion growl.
Of course at the time, the West Central senior running back was carrying a half dozen defenders as he tromped closer to the end zone in the second quarter of the Blue Devils 44-6 season-opening win in Dunkerton.
The Blue Devils grabbed the lead early in the first quarter with Cushion running in a touchdown from eight yards out. He then rushed for the 2-point conversion.
Dunkerton scored toward the end of the quarter on a 5-yard pass, but failed to score the 2-point conversion.
The second quarter was all Cushion, beginning with a 30-yard sprint for a touchdown and then another 2-point conversion. When finished, he had 194 yards on 21 carries and five touchdowns.
As a team, the Blue Devils totaled 345 rushing yards with senior Creighton Houge adding 98 yards on eight carries with a rushing 2-point conversion. Junior Adam Scott had 30 yards on five carries and scored in the fourth quarter on a three-yard plunge.
When not outrunning the Knights defense, Cushion overpowered it, the best example coming in West Central’s second scoring drive when he finished a 7-yard march to the 2 yard line while dragging a host of tacklers. He growled as he tromped out the final few feet. On the next play, Cushion scored touchdown No. 3 and then punched in the 2-point conversion. He added one more before the quarter ended — a 39-yard dash. In the third quarter, he added touchdown No. 5 on a 12-yard run.
West Central senior quarterback Brooks Ingels completed 5 of 12 passes for 72 yards. His longest was a 37-yard pass to senior John Tyler as time ran out in the first half. Ingels also rushed for 9 yards on three carries. Tyler had 14 yards in three rushes.
Houge caught two passes for a total 10 yards. Anthony Kephart had one catch for 13 yards.
Cushion led the defense with 9.5 tackles on the team’s 40.5, followed by Tyler with 6.5.
Houge snagged two interception.
Rain delayed the start for more than an hour, with kickoff at about 6:45 p.m. Then lightning stalled the game in the third quarter, leading to the final whistle at about 9:30 p.m.