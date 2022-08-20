Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

wc_6_IMG_5951.JPG

West Central senior Brandon Cushion sprints 33 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter on Friday in Dunkerton.

 Chris Baldus | Oelwein Daily Register

DUNKERTON -- Listening closely you could hear Brandon Cushion growl.

Of course at the time, the West Central senior running back was carrying a half dozen defenders as he tromped closer to the end zone in the second quarter of the Blue Devils 44-6 season-opening win in Dunkerton.

Tags

Trending Food Videos