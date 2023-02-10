Students found their balance ice skating and helped others.
Addison Curtis balanced by digging the sawtooth tips of her ice skates into the slush over Wings Park Diamond One on Monday, Feb. 6.
Fourth-graders Addison and Isabelle Gearhart were among those helping their classmates and second-graders to ice skate on Monday. These two later spoke with a reporter.
The ice was a bit slushy, thanks to air temperatures of 37 degrees Fahrenheit, per the National Weather Service, while the 24-degree wind chill reinforced the use of hats by many kids.
Wings Park Elementary classes have been going out after school to ice skate whenever the weather permits. This has amounted to about four classes so far since the end of January, Husky Adventures Program Director Catherine Wedemeier said Tuesday morning.
Ice skating there is possible since the school district purchased the ice rink in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced families indoors. This was done as a way to get kids outside more, Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register earlier this year.
If the school paid for the rink, the city agreed to put it up every year, Ehn said.
The frozen area surrounded with yellow borders is open to the public for the winter, according to City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Ehn — outside of after-school use.
Michelle Unwin’s second-graders and Shelly Houge’s fourth-graders were out with Wedemeier, and teaching staff Veronica Prouty and Cierra Milner, supervising.
“All the first- through fourth-graders should get a chance to come out once this spring,” Wedemeier said. Signup forms go home weekly with students for the following week’s camps.
A “family engagement night” for students and families to go ice skating together will be coming up, elementary Husky Adventures program director Wedemeier mentioned.
High school physical education classes have been using the rink, as well.
Two students who showed some comfort skating and who were among those helping others on Monday, Addison Curtis and Isabelle Gearhart, shared their insights.
Each interviewee said she had been roller blading before. Addison started out with the quad roller skates, she said.
“I know how to roller skate, so I used the techniques I use to do that, to do ice skating,” Addison said.
For the foot pattern of skating, “I make my toes go outward and back in,” Addison said.
Isabelle noted she, too, knew how to rollerblade, and learned to ice skate after her dad, Tim Gearhart, invited her to skate on a pond.
“Then my dad’s like, ‘Do you want to go skate on the pond?’”
Sure, she replied.
In doing so, Isabelle discovered, “‘Oh, this is like roller blading.”
The reporter had a photo of Isabelle helping Willow Tripp to skate, and it turned out Addison had helped her as well.
“Two of the people I helped asked, ‘Addy, can you help me?’” Addison said. “Then I would grab their hand and do it with them. A couple times after I helped Willow, she got from one side of the rink to the other side of it.”
Would they go again?
“Yes,” Isabelle and Addison agreed.
Diamond One is accessed from behind the city aquatic center diving board area by Third Street Northeast. If coming from East Charles Street, take Sixth Avenue Northeast.